Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
MaryLou Byerly
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Vestal Center UMC
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
4:00 PM
Vestal Center UMC
Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Mill Hall, IL
1937 - 2020
Brackney, PA - MaryLou Byerly, 82, of Brackney, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1937 in Altoona, PA to the late Joseph Eldon and Mabel Gladys (Creighton) Matlock.

MaryLou is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis C. Byerly; 3 daughters, Debra (Gary) Dailey of Centre Hall, PA, Dawn (James) McCrea of York, PA, and Dianne (Leo) Hearst, III of Statesville, NC; son, David (Lorrie) Byerly of Brackney, PA; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister, Patricia E. Herb of Harrisburg, PA; brother, Scott Matlock of Shippensburg, PA, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Matlock and 3 sisters, Ruth Jackman, Barbara Wilkinson, and Gloria Battaglini.

She was a member of and served in a variety of capacities at the Vestal Center UMC. She was an officer of the Greater Binghamton Penn State Alumni Association and the Choconut Garden Club. She was a member of DAR, an active Republican, and served as Judge on the Board of Elections in Choconut. She was a member of the Genealogy Club and was the genealogist for both sides of her family. She also helped with the Vestal Center MYF and remained very active in her church and community all her life.

A funeral will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 4pm at the Vestal Center UMC with Pastor Eric Jensen officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3:45pm prior to the service. Burial and graveside service will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mill Hall, PA on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Vestal Center UMC, 478 W Hill Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
