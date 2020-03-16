Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
First Congregational Church
Binghamton, NY
1927 - 2020
MaryLou Ielfield Obituary
MaryLou Ielfield

Binghamton - MaryLou Ielfield passed peacefully on March 12, 2020. She was a resident of Bridgewater Nursing Facility. The family is thankful for the skills, care and compassion generously shared with us all while she called Bridgewater home.

She was born on February 19, 1927 in Dexter, NY. Graduating from Carthage High School in 1944 she became a homemaker and avid reader. In 1965 she was hired as the librarian for Sullivan Free Library, Chittenango, NY. Under her guidance the library expanded as she shared her passion for reading with the community.

MaryLou was predeceased by Robert Ielfield (spouse), David Martin (father), Ruby N. Martin (mother), and Alfred Martin (brother).

She is survived by children: Kristine & Robert deVente (Binghamton), Martin & Sharon Ielfield, (New Smyrna Beach, FL) & Roberta Wilhoit, (Mt. Pleasant, SC). Grandchildren: Emily L. Neville, Ian A. Ielfield, & Corry Wilhoit. Great-grandchildren: Jacob L. Neville & Riley M. Ielfield.

A celebration of MaryLou's life will be held at 4:00 p.m. March 25, 2020 at First Congregational Church, Binghamton, led by Rev. Daniel Ling.

Donations to honor MaryLou's life can be made to: Sullivan Free Library, PO Box 310, Chittenango, NY 13037 or a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
