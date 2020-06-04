Mason Garrett Booser
Barton, NY - Our beloved Mason Garrett Booser was taken into the loving arms of the Lord and his daddy, the late Gary A Booser, on Sunday, May 31st, 2020, due to a dirt bike accident. He was also reunited with his paternal grandfather, Bronwen (Bud) Booser; his Goofma, Janet Seymour; and his forever faithful fur pal, the bully, Easten. Mason blessed his parents, Tamara and Gary, on February 1st, 2002. He became the center of their universe. He continued to bless the world with his genuine love and kindness throughout his short, but meaningful life. Mason planted his roots in Owego, New York, and began his journey with a glove and ball in his hand. He was an exceptional athlete and found his passion on the baseball field. What started with a handful of teammates, slowly grew and, then, exploded. He played across towns, then, counties and, then, onto states. He gained brothers, trophies, and coaches along the way. Mason was a monster on the football field. He was also a part of the Apalachin Raiders where he spent four season; three of these seasons went undefeated with Superbowl championships. He then went on to the Tioga Tigers football family where he played his entire high school career with outstanding stats. Lastly, in the athletic aspect of masons life, was basketball. He hit the court at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club as a youth and played three seasons in high school where he played multiple positions, but, with his natural aggressiveness, you could usually find Mason on the floor. Mason was incredibly smart. He shined academically as a high honor roll student in his forever school of Tioga. Mason was known to be kind, loving, respectful, and patriotic. His love for his country inspired him to swear into the United States Marine Corps. Mason was an amazing brother to his siblings: Courtney, Brandon, and Taliah. He was everything that his momma could have asked for in a son and more. The family is being assisted by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to Mason's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.