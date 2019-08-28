|
Reverend Father Matthew Brown
Formerly of Vestal - The Reverend Matthew F. Brown died on August 26, 2019. Fr. Brown was pre- deceased by his mother Marian and father Walter J. Brown as well as his sisters Jane Ryan (Thomas), and Carol Brown Abbott. Fr. Brown is survived by his nieces and Dianne Chuppe, Patrica Healy, Tracey Kreiling, Jane Francis, Sherry Abbott, Sharron Castellonos, a nephew Timothy Kelley and a cousin Kevin McCane.
Fr. Brown was a graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and Union Endicott High School in Endicott NY. He was a parishioner of St. Ambrose Church in Endicott NY where he received his Sacraments of Initiation.
Fr. Brown pursued studies at St. Andrew Seminary in Rochester NY and St. Bernard's, Rochester NY and was ordained to the Roman Catholic Priesthood on May 18th, 1963 by The Most Rev. Walter A. Forey.
Fr. Brown's first assignment was to St. Rose of Lima Parish in North Syracuse in 1963. He was assigned to St. Paul's in Binghamton NY in 1967. He then served at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Vestal NY until 1976 when he rejoined St. Paul's in Binghamton as pastor in 1979. In 1991 he was made pastor of St. Rita's in Chenango Forks NY until 1994 when he was appointed as chaplain of the eleven nursing homes in Broome county where he served until his retirement.
A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal NY on August 29th, 2019 at 10 am. Burial will be with his parents at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. Fr. Brown requested that donations be made to the Our Lady of Sorrow's Food Pantry, Vestal NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019