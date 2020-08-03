Matthew Francis Cacace



Campbell - Matthew Francis Cacace, 86, of Campbell, New York passed away peacefully Sunday August 2, 2020 at Keuka Comfort Care Home, Penn Yan, New York.



Matt was born in Brooklyn, New York to Gaetano and Rose Maresca Cacace on September 9, 1933.



As a young boy, Matt attended St. Ephrem Catholic Academy in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn prior to the family moving to Campbell. He graduated from Campbell Central School in 1953 and went on to study dairy technology at Alfred University. During a distinguished 43 year career at Polly-o Dairy Products, he developed the manufacturing recipes for their leading ricotta and mozzarella processes. He received numerous company and industry awards for his leadership and technological advancements, several which were broadly adopted throughout the United States.



Matt's first love was family and he always wanted to bring people together. He enjoyed gardening and was eventually transformed into a New York Mets fan by his sons after his beloved Brooklyn Dodgers moved to the west coast. He was a faithful member of the parish community at St. Joseph's Catholic Parish in Campbell where he and Rose attended and served for more than 50 years.



Matt is survived by his sons Matt Jr. (Kristin) of Birmingham, AL, Greg (Martha) of Campbell, Tom (Stephanie) of Syracuse, grandchildren Megan, Cameron, Grant, Emilee, Elise, Francesca, Julianna, and Ryan, great grandchild Knox, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Rose, and their daughter Anne.



There will be no visitation service. Private Funeral Services will be held at St, Joseph's Church Campbell on Thursday at 10:00am with Reverend Pat Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bath, NY. Fagan's Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, PO Box 107, 35 RT 54 East Lake Road, Penn Yan, New York 14527, or Ss. Isidore & Maria Torribia Parish, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY 14801. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Keuka Comfort Care Home.









