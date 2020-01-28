Services
1925 - 2020
Johnson City - Matthew J Murphy (94) passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home. He was predeceased by parents, siblings, his wife Regina and daughter Kathleen Murphy, as well as step son Kenneth Travis. He is survived by his wife Karen Murphy; five children; Regina Watrous, Matthew II (Maria) Murphy, Michael Murphy, Marty Murphy, and Alexandra Murphy and five step sons; Jiggs (Debbie) Travis, Joseph (Bonne) Travis, Richard (Mary Jo) Travis, Jay (Lori) Travis, and Toby (Tannia) Travis; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews including special niece Terry (Marty) Johnson. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 during WWII and served as a Seabee. After the war he re-enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War where he was captured and suffered 33 months as a POW. He continued his career and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. Matt and Karen loved caring for children who needed special love and support. During retirement they traveled across the states visiting family and friends while appreciating the sites of this great country. His unwavering support for his family, country, and community will always be remembered. Visitation is at 10 AM prior to the service at 11 AM held at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St., Johnson City, NY officiated by Pastor Joe Travis. A private burial will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matt's memory to the United Methodist Homes, Chaplain Fund NY, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904
