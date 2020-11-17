Matthew L. Porcino



Johnson City - Matthew L. Porcino 35, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 15, 2020. He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Peter R. Porcino and Beverly Porcino; step grandmother Mary Tobin Porcino.



He is survived by his parents Martin and Carol Porcino; grandparents Donald and Roberta Puglisi; uncle Matthew J. Porcino; aunts Vicki (Tom) Douglas, Bernadette (Brian) O'Hara, Maria (Mike) Rappazzo, Susan (Bob) Pastor, Brenda Schaar, Lori (John) Flynn; cousins Scott (Sara), Robert, Nicholas, Connor and fiancé (Ashley), Donovan, Evan, Caitlyn, Connor, Peter, Alice and Joseph. His Great Uncle David (Nancy) Chura, and cousins Kate (Rich) and Keegan Lynch.



Matt graduated from Johnson City High School and Broome Community College and was a member of the basketball team and attended Binghamton University. Matthew was a talented rapper who was greatly influenced by the life and music of Tupac Shakur.



Visitation will be held on Friday November 20th, 2020 from 9 until 10:30am at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 11am on Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church Binghamton, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. All NYS COVID regulations will be followed. Arrangements are by Albert J. DeMarco c/o THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.



Matt was a sweet and gentle soul, and was known for his love all kinds of food. There was nothing he wouldn't try at least once, and his adventures in eating-especially with family and friends-brought him pure joy. In Matt's honor, please consider donating to CHOW to help spread the joy a good meal can bring to those in need in our community.









