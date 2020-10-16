Matthew Robert Cook



Vestal - Matthew Robert Cook, 28, of Vestal, NY, born May 14, 1992 on Mother's Day, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 after an accident. Matt was a dedicated son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin, a favorite coworker, and a damn good friend. He had a wild side and an infectious smile. His work ethic was unmatched, but he will be most remembered for being there first. He would drop anything he was doing to help someone he cared about.



Those who know Matt will find him on the water, the road, or the trails and go a little faster. They will find him riding in a caravan to ten acre fields and hit the next bump on purpose. They'll hear him while working or trying to fix something and work a lot harder. They'll see him in the trees, and they'll feel him when they listen to good loud music in their trucks.



Matt was predeceased by grandparents Leo Cook and Joan Barnard, and uncles Jeff and David Barnard. He is survived by grandparents Nanda (Opoe) Cook, Ray Barnard, and Frank and Myrna Vlasak; his parents, Jeff (and Myrna) Cook and Laura (and Michael) Corson; brothers Miles, Jake, and Riley Cook and siblings Michael Corson, Kirsten VanEnwyck, and Marisa Hicks; not to mention a small army of extended family members, chosen family members, and beloved friends that would take pages to write.



This is the legacy of a man who loved hard, lived fast, and left a mark. This is Matt's legacy.



The family would like to give an extended thank you to Matt's earth angels: Courtney Brown, Julia Dorber, and Vince Niedopytalski.



Services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you show an act of kindness in honor of Matt.









