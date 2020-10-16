1/1
Matthew Robert Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Robert Cook

Vestal - Matthew Robert Cook, 28, of Vestal, NY, born May 14, 1992 on Mother's Day, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 after an accident. Matt was a dedicated son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin, a favorite coworker, and a damn good friend. He had a wild side and an infectious smile. His work ethic was unmatched, but he will be most remembered for being there first. He would drop anything he was doing to help someone he cared about.

Those who know Matt will find him on the water, the road, or the trails and go a little faster. They will find him riding in a caravan to ten acre fields and hit the next bump on purpose. They'll hear him while working or trying to fix something and work a lot harder. They'll see him in the trees, and they'll feel him when they listen to good loud music in their trucks.

Matt was predeceased by grandparents Leo Cook and Joan Barnard, and uncles Jeff and David Barnard. He is survived by grandparents Nanda (Opoe) Cook, Ray Barnard, and Frank and Myrna Vlasak; his parents, Jeff (and Myrna) Cook and Laura (and Michael) Corson; brothers Miles, Jake, and Riley Cook and siblings Michael Corson, Kirsten VanEnwyck, and Marisa Hicks; not to mention a small army of extended family members, chosen family members, and beloved friends that would take pages to write.

This is the legacy of a man who loved hard, lived fast, and left a mark. This is Matt's legacy.

The family would like to give an extended thank you to Matt's earth angels: Courtney Brown, Julia Dorber, and Vince Niedopytalski.

Services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you show an act of kindness in honor of Matt.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved