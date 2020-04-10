|
Matthew T. Weiss
Scranton - Matthew T. Weiss, 78, a life long resident of the East Mountain section of Scranton passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the Jewish Home of Eastern PA, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Matthew was the son of the late Matthew T. Weiss Sr. and Felicia B. Weiss. Matthew was predeceased by his beloved wife of 48 years, Carol Ann Weiss, who died on February 2, 2012. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Matthew worked in the commercial food industry as a salesman and a beverage equipment manager. He was a longtime member of Holy Name Parish where he frequently attended mass with mother. Dad loved having coffee on his back porch alone with our mom at their home in East Mountain.
Matthew was an avid fisherman who enjoyed trips to Canada, the River Rat Marina, and Sterling Lodge. Fishing every year in Canada with his three sons was a yearly tradition. Matthew cruised with his wife Carol and saw every island he would with Mom. Before becoming ill, Matthew enjoyed going to the shore with his children and grand-children and spending family time at Lake Carey swimming and boating with his family. Matt also really enjoyed trips to the casino, shopping outlets, and his favorite restaurant, Dino's in Minooka with Carol and his daughter Lynn Marie.
Matthew is survived by four children: daughter Lynn Marie Roos and husband Jim, Lake Ariel; three sons, Matthew S. Weiss, Johnson City, NY, Michael J. Weiss and wife Erin, Forty Fort, and Brian P. Weiss and wife Judie, Gettysburg. In addition, Matthew has five grandchildren whom he truly adored, Emma Weiss, Matthew J. Weiss, Steven Weiss, Michael Weiss, and Anna Weiss. Matthew enjoyed spending time at Chuckie Cheese with each of his grand babies. A man of few words, he truly enjoyed watching them grow and develop.
Matt is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Viola and husband Gene, West Norriton. Dad was particularly close to his sister Barbara and shared a very special bond with her throughout their childhood. Gene Viola was more than a brother-in-law, he was a true friend to Dad. Rumor has it that Matt and Gene were known to have some fun in their younger days. Also surviving is sister Patricia Weiss Clemons, St. Augustine, Florida; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
Dad is also survived by some very cherished friends, Dan Ebersole, his best childhood friend and who he greatly respected. Jim Brown, another true friend to Dad. Dad and Jim shared special times fishing the Delaware River and chatting over beers at their favorite establishments in their younger days. Jim was always helpful and kind to Dad keeping him sane while raising teenagers. Dad and his brother-in-law and friend, Ken Tonkin shared the same birthday and for many years celebrated it together laughing and enjoying each others company.
We will forever cherish the Christmas morning breakfast Dad made for his entire gang. As Matt's gang grew, so did the size of his Christmas morning breakfast. He loved every minute of it!
Due to the current health crisis services and entombment in Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum will be private.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave. Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020