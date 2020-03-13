|
|
Matthew Wysocki
Vestal - Matthew Wysocki, 74, Vestal, NY was called home on March 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen and Helen Wysocki, his brother and sister in law David and Jeanne Wysocki. He is survived by his wife Ginny Wysocki and his special buddy, Craig Smith. Also survived by his girls Michelle (Rich) Santoro, Danielle (James) Ulrich and Ginnina Pedro (Fred Ulrich). His grandchildren Amanda and Nick Santoro, Tyler (Alicia) Morris, Ginnina (Kyle) King, Brett (Ryker) Morris, Mason Ulrich, Samantha Pedro, and great grandchildren Levi and Evelyn King and TJ and Amelia Morris. His niece Dana Wysocki and fiance Wes Tamblyn. The family will receive friends at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Vestal on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020