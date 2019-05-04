|
Maude L. Graham
Owego, New York - Maude L. Graham, 68, of Owego, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Maude was predeceased by her parents, Edward L. Smith; Marjorie and James Coney; sister, Lydia Hughes. She is survived by her son, Rodney Smith; siblings, Earl and Judy Hartman, Frances Steel, Carol and Tony Garafano, Diana and Roy Shrauger, Donald and Nancy Smith, Donna Harris, James "Butch" and Sherri Coney, Robert Coney; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Life Celebration Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, New York with the Rev. Jamie Stevens, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Maude's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 4, 2019