Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Baldwinsville, NY formerly of Port Crane, NY - Maureen A. (Leonard) Rhodes, 83, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Cicero, NY. She was married to the late Howard (Bud) Rhodes in 1956 and resided in Port Crane, NY. She was also predeceased by her daughter Teresa (Rhodes) Golden in 1999, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by daughters Patricia Childress (Kevin) Baldwinsville, NY, Gail Rhodes, Cape Coral, FL, son, James Rhodes (Mary) Lockport, NY; grandchildren, Michael Rhodes (Pam), Heather Rhodes and Connor Childress and great grandson, Cameron Rhodes; brothers, Frederick (Dee) Leonard and Michael (Cindy) Leonard and one sister, Rita (Thomas) Macko. She was a bookkeeper for the Town of Fenton for many years and a member of the Rosary Society at St. Joseph's in Sanitaria Springs. She and her husband were involved in the community including the Town of Fenton and the Chenango Valley High School marching band.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, October 21, 2019, 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church. The burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Sunday from 3-6pm. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1000 Elmwood Ave. Suite 900, Rochester, NY 14620
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
