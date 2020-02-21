|
Maureen Hurley, RN
Binghamton - Maureen (O'Hara) Hurley, RN, of Binghamton received her "purple wings" on February 17, 2020 at the Mercy House Hospice of Southern Tier in Endicott, NY after a 26-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Maureen was born in Archibald, PA and grew up in Vestal, NY before settling in Binghamton to raise her family. Maureen was predeceased by her parents Emmitt and Madyln O'Hara and her sister Judith Wuelfing. Maureen is survived by her husband Patrick J Hurley, daughter Heather Hurley Wade (son-in-law Joshua), sons Robert Edward Hurley (daughter-in-law Lori), Timothy Patrick Hurley (daughter-in-law Melinda) and five grandchildren, Jarett Davis, Aidan, Kian and Britton Hurley and Jacob Wade. Maureen was a graduate of General Hospital School of Nursing spent all her personal and professional life taking care of others. She spent the largest part of her career at UHS in the maternity ward and medical surgical units. At home she raised not only her own children, but also cared for many more as the neighborhood daycare and nurse. Maureen was an avid "glamper" with religious holiday stays at Ferenbaugh campground in Corning, NY. She also took to walking 5K races in recent years showing her competitive side by aiming to drop time year over year and picking out the fellow racers she felt she should be able to pass rather than slowing down even during chemotherapy. A Memorial Mass will be offered 10:30 AM Monday, February 24th at St James Church Johnson City, NY. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call at the church Monday from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org/) or Mercy House of the Southern Tier (https://mercyhousesoutherntier.com/) in her name appreciated. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020