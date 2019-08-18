Services
Hennessey's Funeral Home, Inc
78 2nd Street
Deposit, NY 13754
(607) 467-3200
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
14 Monument St
Deposit, NY
1931 - 2019
Maurice J. Carson Sr. Obituary
Kirkwood - Maurice J. Carson Sr. 87, of Kirkwood, NY who was born on September 14, 1931, left this earth to with his wife, Pauline Joan Carson on Friday, August 16, 2019. "God needed a worker."

He was a hardworking, honest family man. He was predeceased by his siblings, daughter, 2 grandchildren and many nieces, and nephews.

Maurice is survived by 3 sons, 2 daughters, numerous great great grandchildren, great grandchildren, grandchildren and many other relatives; as well as his partner Laurie Snyder & her children.

He drove truck for Queens Farms while being a volunteer firefighter in Deposit, NY for 25 years. He owned and operated many businesses in Broome County. His last job was taking care of the mini mall in Johnson City, NY. He was a friend to many and a hero to some. He will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 14 Monument St. Deposit, NY with William Wright officiating.

Interment will be held in the Laurel Hill Cemetery, Deposit, NY.

The family will receive friends at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 78 Second St. Deposit, NY, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4 to 7pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019
