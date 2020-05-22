Max T. Crosby
Sebring, OH - Max T. Crosby, age 99, of Sebring, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.
He was born April 20, 1921, in Panama, NY to Alton and Blanche Crosby.
A 1939 graduate of Panama High School, Max joined the United States Navy. He served his country in WWII in the Pacific Theater as a Chief Motor Machinist Mate.
Max worked at Columbia Gas Systems as a Sales Promotor for 35 years in Warren, Pennsylvania, Binghamton, New York and Alliance, Ohio before his retirement in 1984.
Max was a lifelong and faithful follower of Jesus for whom he was faithful in prayer and giving loving service to others. He was a member of Southside Church of God in Alliance. Max also was a 40 year member of the Alliance Lions Club.
Survivors include his children, Dr. James (Joanne) Crosby of Vestal, New York; Judith (John) Ramsay of Brackney, Pennsylvania; Jerold (Bethany) Crosby of Sandy, Oregon and Rev. Jarvis (Sharon) Crosby of Toccoa, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Sarah K. Crosby, whom he married March 9, 1946 and who passed away October 23, 2019; and son, John Crosby and brother, Richard Crosby of Panama, NY.
Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Warren County Memorial Park in Warren, Pennsylvania.
Memorial gifts if desired may go to Southside Church of God in Alliance.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 S. Union Ave Alliance, OH 44601. Family and friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 22 to May 23, 2020.