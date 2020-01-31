Services
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wademan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Lydia Wademan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Lydia Wademan Obituary
Maxine Lydia Wademan

Apalachin - Maxine Lydia Wademan, 88, of Apalachin, NY, died Friday at The Mercy House of The Southern Tier/Lourdes Hospice, Endicott, NY. Her husband of 69 years is Clifton Herbert Wademan. They were married June 24, 1950.

Born March 15,1931 in South Gibson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary Kozlowski Holzman.

Maxine was a 1948 graduate of Harford High School, Harford, PA and grew up on the family farm in South Gibson, PA. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal, NY and the Grace Lutheran Church, Hop Bottom, PA. She was also a member of the Apalachin Federated Garden Club.

Along with her husband, she is survived by two children: Judith A. Fox (Royden) of Newark Valley, NY and Craig M. Wademan (Christine) of Owego, NY, five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister: Christle J. Holzman of FL and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jane L. McTamney, two brothers and two sisters.

As per Maxine's wishes, cremation will take place and spring interment will be at the South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clifford, PA.

To share condolences and photos with Maxine's family visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made in Maxine's name to The Mercy House/Lourdes Hospice, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13805.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -