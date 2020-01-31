|
|
Maxine Lydia Wademan
Apalachin - Maxine Lydia Wademan, 88, of Apalachin, NY, died Friday at The Mercy House of The Southern Tier/Lourdes Hospice, Endicott, NY. Her husband of 69 years is Clifton Herbert Wademan. They were married June 24, 1950.
Born March 15,1931 in South Gibson, PA, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary Kozlowski Holzman.
Maxine was a 1948 graduate of Harford High School, Harford, PA and grew up on the family farm in South Gibson, PA. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal, NY and the Grace Lutheran Church, Hop Bottom, PA. She was also a member of the Apalachin Federated Garden Club.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two children: Judith A. Fox (Royden) of Newark Valley, NY and Craig M. Wademan (Christine) of Owego, NY, five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; one sister: Christle J. Holzman of FL and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter: Jane L. McTamney, two brothers and two sisters.
As per Maxine's wishes, cremation will take place and spring interment will be at the South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson, PA.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Clifford, PA.
To share condolences and photos with Maxine's family visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Donations can be made in Maxine's name to The Mercy House/Lourdes Hospice, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13805.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020