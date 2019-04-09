|
|
Maxwell Lupo
Formerly of Endicott - Our family grieves the loss of another beautiful, yet tortured soul. After eight months of sobriety and growth, our Maxwell lost his battle with addiction. His life has been a song of curiosity, creativity, and challenge. A gifted musician, crafter, chef, animal lover, teacher, supporter, and believer. He is irreplaceable.
He leaves behind so many who love him. He is survived by loving parents, Jennifer (Glenn) Small and Stephen Lupo and their precious grandson, Peter Henry; his sister Maggie Cubic and brother Jesse Lupo; his grandparents Skip and LaVon Hausamann; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He joins his grandparents Sam and Carol Lupo in love and peace.
Max taught us to move forward with love and hope and to always look for the light in the darkest of times. So we will.
God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In Max's memory, make a difference. Narcan training is available for free at STAP and Truth Pharm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Voices Recovery Center in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019