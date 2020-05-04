McKay (Markita) Franz
McKay (Markita) Franz

Endicott - McKay Franz, 72, nee Markita Eldred (Newhart), born Sept. 11, 1947 to the late Raymond Eldred and Millicent (Penny) Carley (Eldred) Hust passed Apr. 29, 2020. She was buried in Floral Park Cemetery.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
