McKay (Markita) Franz
Endicott - McKay Franz, 72, nee Markita Eldred (Newhart), born Sept. 11, 1947 to the late Raymond Eldred and Millicent (Penny) Carley (Eldred) Hust passed Apr. 29, 2020. She was buried in Floral Park Cemetery.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 4 to May 10, 2020.