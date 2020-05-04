Or Copy this URL to Share

Share McKay's life story with friends and family

Share McKay's life story with friends and family

McKay (Markita) Franz



Endicott - McKay Franz, 72, nee Markita Eldred (Newhart), born Sept. 11, 1947 to the late Raymond Eldred and Millicent (Penny) Carley (Eldred) Hust passed Apr. 29, 2020. She was buried in Floral Park Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store