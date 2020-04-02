Resources
1981 - 2020
Johnson City, NY - Melissa (Hobart) Gray, 39, of Johnson City, NY, tragically passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020. She is survived by: her children, Anna Gray, Landyn Cole, and Larissa Cole who were the joy of her life; her father, Bob Hobart; mother, Cindy (Frank) Freita; grandfather, Stanley Davidson; sisters, Jessica Hobart and Ashley (JR) Wright; nieces and nephews, Benjamin Stull, Erin Wright, Adilyn Hobart and Jonathan Wright; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Melissa was predeceased by her grandmother, Geraldine Davidson, grandparents, John and Anna Mae Hobart and a very special cousin, Jenna Peterson. Special thank you to Melissa's very good friends, Todd and Nikki Gray and Johnny Sarantapoulos, who were there for her through these last few difficult months. Melissa was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was devoted to her children and would anything for their welfare to the very end.

There will be a memorial service for Melissa at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Anyone wishing to make donations can make them to a Go Fund account set up in her name or the any domestic violence organization. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
