1/1
Melissa M. Tieves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa M. Tieves

Vestal - Melissa M. Tieves left this world to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, November 16, after a lengthy illness. She is finally at peace. She is survived by her parents and twin sister Kimberly, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She was 42.

Her smile will never fade. Her voice will echo gently in our hearts. Her sweetness will come back to us again and again in memories. Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never ever the same. Melissa made us all realize the true meaning of "unconditional love".

Special thanks to all the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their loving care over the years. Likewise, special thanks to the staff at Franziska Racker, Coventry for the special place they held in their hearts.

Expressions of love in Melissa's memory may be made to Franziska Racker, 3226 Wilkins Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, from 10:00 AM until noon, at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal (next to OLS church). Covid recommended practices will be observed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved