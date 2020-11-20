Melissa M. TievesVestal - Melissa M. Tieves left this world to be with her heavenly Father on Monday, November 16, after a lengthy illness. She is finally at peace. She is survived by her parents and twin sister Kimberly, uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. She was 42.Her smile will never fade. Her voice will echo gently in our hearts. Her sweetness will come back to us again and again in memories. Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never ever the same. Melissa made us all realize the true meaning of "unconditional love".Special thanks to all the staff at Lourdes Hospital for their loving care over the years. Likewise, special thanks to the staff at Franziska Racker, Coventry for the special place they held in their hearts.Expressions of love in Melissa's memory may be made to Franziska Racker, 3226 Wilkins Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 23, from 10:00 AM until noon, at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal (next to OLS church). Covid recommended practices will be observed.