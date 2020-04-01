|
Melony Strong
Sweet Melony was born on October 9, 1973 and left us suddenly on March 24, 2020.
Melony was always a lively joy and loved by all who knew her. She was predeceased by her father John L. Strong in 1990; survived by her mother Sophia Strong (Bear, DE) her only sister Monica Strong (state of Maine), many aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of her large family, by many childhood friends and more recent ones that she met from all over the country when she traveled for her various jobs.
She is also survived by her boyfriend and caretaker for the last full year of her life, Chris Smith.
Melony had many occupations, selling creek stone, merchandising (coordinator building CVS stores from the ground up) which she loved best, and many other jobs through the years. Melony worked at Manpower in Endicott, NY in the old IBM building, where she first met Chris in 2013.
She reconnected with Chris a year ago in March when he helped her do laundry. Melony had suffered many health issues over the years, including three heart attacks and a 5-way bypass just prior to their re-connection. She performed home dialysis every day with her own machine (waiting for kidney transplants), while battling type 1 (brittle diabetes) which made her sugar levels very sporadic. Through this she was also waiting for her liver and spleen transplant. Chris was well aware of all this when he brought her into his home, and from what she shared with him, he knew that he could give her a better place than she'd had in a long time, and be attentive to all her needs.
She loved the country and the foxes, deer, racoons, opossum, and the different bird families that nested in the trees next to the lawn. She loved driving through the woods and looking at all the animals, birds, and flowers. Chris always called Melony "My Little One".
She was so happy to contribute to the home without prompting. She was able to save up and take care of some traffic tickets, buy her permit, and 5-hr driving class. She was very excited and looking forward to getting her license back finally, and planting the couple hundred flower bulbs and seeds she collected for this spring. She had many plans in the making, but now our "Little One" is gone.
Melony will be laid to rest at a future date in the Maine Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020