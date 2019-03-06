|
M. James Isaminger
Johnson City - Born April 7, 2018, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 90 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home in Johnson City, NY. He was predeceased by his parents Melvin and Thora Isaminger; son Thomas Melvin Isaminger; brother John Isaminger; sister June Olson. He is survived by Margaret, his loving wife of 65 years; daughter Trina and Gerry Cooney; son Eric and Nancy Isaminger; grandchildren Patrick Cooney, Alanna and Tyler Lenga, Rebecca Cooney; Jimmy Isaminger, Bobby Isaminger; great grandchildren Aubrey, soon to be great grandchild due in March, and Harper; sister Thora Jean Miller; several special nieces and nephews. Jim served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a Master Gardener, loved hiking, walking, reading, writing, and most of all spending time with his family. He and Margaret viewed their life together as an ongoing adventure, which included living and working in several different states and traveling to all 50 states as well as many other countries around the world. Jim and Margaret retired to Lewes, DE, where they lived for 31 years. Jim was a very active member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Lewes and served in many different capacities within the church. Jim often spoke of falling in love with Margaret at first sight; they both always said they had found the love of their lives. He was the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. His kind and gentle way left a mark on all who met him; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, at 12:00pm, noon, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 475 Main St, Johnson City, where Jim has been a member for the past few years. His pastor, Rev. Christine Day will officiate. The family will receive friends at All Saints Church on Friday, from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Interment will be in Tuscaloosa, AL at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would kindly request you consider a donation to his church (All Saints Episcopal Church, 475 Main St, Johnson City, NY 13790) as that is where his heart always was - within the church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019