Melvin K. Chubbuck
Vestal - Melvin K. Chubbuck of Vestal joined his beloved son Tom, parents, Thomas and Gerda on May 1st in heaven, along with his brother Ralph, sister Elsa, brother in law Ed and nephew Kent. He is survived by his wife Joan of 63 years, son Mark (Cathy), daughter Christel (Joe) Kie, grandchildren Kevin, Karl, Heather, Christopher, several nephews, nieces and great grandchildren. Mel was a wonderful loving family man with a dry sense of humor, he exemplified unconditional love. He enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening, walking, building WWII model airplanes, dancing, (shufflin shoes squares) and an all around handy man. He was an active member of the Vestal United Methodist Church, (usher 50 yrs), involved in Scouting, a Kiwanian & avid blood donor. Mel battled cancer for 10 years. He attended Cornell University, graduated from Broome Community College and retired in 1994 from NYSEG.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 10 from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday May 11 from 3 - 4 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal. The family wishes to thank Dr. Reedling, Dr. Shady, Wilson Hospital and the Willow Pt. staff for the wonderful care he received. God Bless All!
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Vestal United Methodist Church, Vestal EMT or Animal Care Council.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 5 to May 10, 2019