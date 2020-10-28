Melvin McGhee
Binghamton - Melvin McGhee, 79, died October 24, 2020. He was born August 17, 1941 in Bryonville, GA, son of Willie F. (Goodie) and Carrie Lou (Spivey) McGhee.He is survived by his siblings Ernie W. McGhee (Charlotte, NC), Edward (Mary) McGhee (Seat Pleasant, MD), and Louise McGhee ( Charlotte, NC) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Willie McGhee, Jr., David McGhee, Zula Belle McGhee, Cornelius McGhee, John McGhee, Marvin McGhee, Bernice McGhee and Dorothy McGhee. Melvin formerly worked for the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Mfg. Company.
The services will be via Zoom on Saturday, October 31, at 2pm. Contact the family for the sign-on information. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com