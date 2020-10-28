1/1
Melvin McGhee
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin McGhee

Binghamton - Melvin McGhee, 79, died October 24, 2020. He was born August 17, 1941 in Bryonville, GA, son of Willie F. (Goodie) and Carrie Lou (Spivey) McGhee.He is survived by his siblings Ernie W. McGhee (Charlotte, NC), Edward (Mary) McGhee (Seat Pleasant, MD), and Louise McGhee ( Charlotte, NC) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Willie McGhee, Jr., David McGhee, Zula Belle McGhee, Cornelius McGhee, John McGhee, Marvin McGhee, Bernice McGhee and Dorothy McGhee. Melvin formerly worked for the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Mfg. Company.

The services will be via Zoom on Saturday, October 31, at 2pm. Contact the family for the sign-on information. Services provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Service
02:00 PM
Zoom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved