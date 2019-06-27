|
Merle L. Gross
Endicott - Merle L. Gross, 90, of Endicott passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife Nellie Gross. He is survived by two sons Richard Gross and Kenneth Gross, two daughters and one son-in-law Renee and Danny Sauls, Kathleen Feczko, three grandsons Jeffrey Feczko, Michael Shtefan and Joshua Sauls, two granddaughters Larissa and Joseph Sherba, Jessica and Brandon Lane, his sister and brother-in-law Barabara and Calvin Reynolds, also several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was a an active member of St. Mary's Orthodox Church, Endicott, a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War, and a very avid golfer. Funeral Services will be held Saturday 9:30 am from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott and at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in the Parish Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home Friday from 4 to 6 pm. The Rev. Fr. Nate Choma will hold a Parastas service Friday 5:30 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Merle may be made to St. Mary's Orthodox Church 1907 Jenkins St. Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 27 to June 28, 2019