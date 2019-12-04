|
Merlin Eldred
Greene - Merlin W. Eldred, 76, of Greene, passed away on December 3, 2019. He was the son of the late Bernard and Nellie Eldred. He was also predeceased by a brother, Eugene Eldred. He is survived by his loving wife Deborah Brown, whom he married on July 18, 1970. He is also survived by his sons, Jeffery (Missy) Eldred and Jason (Sue) Eldred; four grandchildren, Josh Conklin, Emilee, Evan and Elise Eldred; two great-grandchildren, Garrett and Pyper Conklin; many cousins including a special cousin, Judy Mullen and family. Merlin was born and grew up on his family's farm in Cincinnatus. He graduated from Cincinnatus Central School in 1961. He retired from the Raymond Corporation in 2005 after 38 years of service. A memorial service will be held 2:00PM Sunday December 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 32 South Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Burial will be private at the Taylor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make a memorial contribution to the Greene Fire Department, 8 North Canal Street, Greene, NY 13778 or the First United Methodist Church in Greene. Arrangements are under the direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences can be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019