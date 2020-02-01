|
|
Michael A. Capani
Binghamton -
Michael A. Capani 89, of Binghamton, NY went to be with the lord with his family by his side on January 31, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Antoinette Capani; parents Peter Sr. and Louise Capani; siblings Phil Capani, Peter Capani and sister in-law Helen Capani, Katherine Davis and brother in-law Dave Davis. He is survived by his children Michele (Alexander) Barnes; Bernadette (Joseph) Cawley, Teresa (Steve) Garlock, Michael Capani and Mark Capani; his grandchildren Alison (Erich) Hutton, Michael (Cassie) Barnes, Sam (Emily) Barnes, Meghan Cawley and Cara Cawley; four great-grandchildren; sister in-law Connie Capani; as well as many nieces and nephews. Mike graduated from Binghamton Central High School; served in the United States Army; and retired from IBM after 34 years of service. The two most important things in his life were his faith and family…closely followed by the New York Giants, and University of Michigan Wolverines. Mike was a loving husband and father, and will be deeply missed. A special thanks to his son Michael for his love and dedication in caring for his father. Visitation will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Binghamton, NY. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Birthright of Binghamton in Michael's memory. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco and the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020