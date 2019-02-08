|
Michael A. Cornell
Binghamton - Michael A. Cornell, 48, of Binghamton, NY, passed away in the early hours of February 4th at his home. Mike is survived by his loving parents, Larry Cornell and Gayle Safford Cornell, his son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Bailey Cornell, his brother and wife, Brian and Jen Cornell and his sister Michelle Cornell. Mike had a special place in his heart for 3 of his favorite children, including his granddaughter Coralynn Cornell, his nephew Zachery Cornell and his nephew Tristan Highter. Also surviving are several uncles, aunts and cousins. Forever grateful to Jennie Bea Gifford of Endicott, Mike's long-time friend and loving home aide, who stood by his side for many years.
Michael graduated from Unatego High School in 1988 and played baseball and football for the Spartans; both sports he truly loved. He had a passion for sports and was an avid Yankees and Broncos fan. Michael joined the Navy, shortly after high school, and graduated from its Nuclear Engineering School in Orlando, Florida. He served proudly and honorably in various roles and assignments for the next 5 years.
Michael was a disabled veteran who overcame many obstacles in life as a long time quadriplegic. Despite his injury, Michael achieved the amazing and earned four Bachelor's Degree from SUNY Oneonta and his Master's Degree from The Watson School of Engineering at Binghamton University. At SUNY Oneonta, Michael was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma and Phi Alpha Theta, earning the "Susan Sutton Smith Award for Academic Excellence", the "Provost Academic Award" on three separate occasions and he was on consecutive "Dean's Lists" during his undergraduate career. At the Watson School, he was awarded many honors and awards, including the "All College Honors", the "Engineering Academic Excellence Award", the "Outstanding Academic Achievement in Industrial and Systems Engineering Award" and he was a member of the Tau Beta Pi and the Pi Tau Sigma Honor Societies.
Michael was an amazing man, a loving father and a dear friend to many who knew him. One can only admire the strength and courage he showed as he battled everyday challenges and accomplished the unimaginable. We know that Michael is finally at peace and free from his struggles. He will be sorely missed and will always be remembered.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, February 10th, 3pm at the Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, NY 13901. The family will received friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-3pm. There will be a Graveside Memorial in the Spring at Evergreen Cemetery in Otego NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made "In Memory of Michael A. Cornell" to the . https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019