Owego - Michael A Jachimowicz, 57, of Owego died on February 26, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Carrol Jachimowicz. He is survived by his brother and sister in law Lawrence and Renee Jachimowicz; sisters and brother in law Roxanne and Armondo Fratezi, Theresa Jachimowicz; many nieces and nephews. He served in the Navy and was a graduate of RIT. He was always willing to help someone with their computers. At his request there will be no funeral but a private family celebration of life will be held. Donations in his memory may be made to the in his name. Remember to tell those close to you that you love them!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019