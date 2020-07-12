Michael A. McCall
Binghamton, NY - Michael McCall (Woo Hoo) On July 10th he was welcomed to heaven by his grandparents Phoebe Knowlden, Bob & Romona McCall and brother in-law William Tillotson. He's survived by his beloved wife Robin and stepson Zack Vela, parents Donna and Gary McCall, grandfather Ken Knowlden, brothers Kevin (Brooke) and Kyle (Amy). His adored Nieces and nephews Liam, Mackenzie, Evan, Rylee, Ryan. Father in law Roland Tillotson (Linda), Aunts and uncles Nancy and Andy Romano and Terry Iversen. As well as his best friends Tad Hudson, Geoff Tompkins. He is also survived by his children Madison, Zachary, Johnathan Michael graduated from WPHS '95 and Morrisville in 2000. In 2016, McCall Brothers Construction was founded. It was a dream come true and a fantastic partnership with his brother and best friend, Kevin. Mike took great pride in his work and the perfectionist in him did it right. He loved his beagles. Studying about their colors and possible new babies. Mike loved hunting. He looked forward to his yearly trip to hunting camp with his crew. Mike's humor, kindness, work ethic and just caring nature made him liked by many. He will be greatly missed by everyone his life has touched. Calling hours: Monday July 13, 5-7 at Sunset Memorial Services. Funeral & service: July 17th, 11am at Center Lisle cemetery. Services open to the public. Please me mindful and follow all COVID-19 restrictions and follow social distancing protocols. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM
.