Sebastian, FL - Michael Allen Smey, 64, of Sebastian, Florida, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born October 12, 1955, in Binghamton, New York, to Allen Smey and Audrey Vaughn. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Linda Smey; his beloved step-father Eugene Klym; his five children William (Heather) Smey, Joseph (Amy) Smey, Jason Smey, Kimberly Smey, and Megan Smey; two step-children, Robert (Kelly) Hoover and Pamela Kachur; fourteen grandchildren Emma Smey, Daniel Smey, Eleanor Smey, Adam Smey, Elijah Smey, Madalyn Smey, Lillian Smey, Melissa (Eric) Opliger, Darrian Rumschlag, Madison Hoover, Rachael Hoover, Matthew Kachur, Andrew Kachur, and Jonathan Kachur; siblings John (Beth) Smey, Jodylynn (Hristos) Dimitriou, Tom (Suzanne) Klym, Beth Anne (Fr. Philip) Harendza; Tonia Gagnon and Ryon Smey.

The family will celebrate his life and memory with visitation at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, Indiana 46774 on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. until service starts as 3:00 P.M. Burial will take place at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows at 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven, Indiana 46774.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
