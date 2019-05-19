Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
Michael Anthony Barry Obituary
Michael Anthony Barry

Montrose, PA - Michael Anthony Barry, 55, passed away May 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Stephanie Barry, his "son" Zachary Roeder, his "dad" Howard Armstrong, his father Ralph Barry, aunt and godmother Janet (Leo) Grippen, uncle and godfather Louis (Carol Ann) Kubisa, uncle Thomas (Sharon) Kubisa and last but not least, his best man David Chantland. He was predeceased by his mother Marlene Armstrong, brother Stephen Barry, grandparents Louis and Anna Kubisa and his two beloved dogs Goldie and Bullett. Michael was a lifelong van of the Minnesota Vikings and a graduate of Chenango Valley High School. His family appreciates all the assistance from the NYS Police and the Glen Aubrey Ambulance and Fire Squad for their efforts to save Mike.

A memorial service will be 12:00 noon Thursday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The family will greet friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the BC Humane Society or St. Cyril and Methodius Church. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 22, 2019
