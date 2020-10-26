1/
Michael B. Stack
Michael B. Stack

1946-2020

Michael B. (Mike) Stack died at home on October 19, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Karin Stack (Richard Scullin), of Williamstown, Mass., and his son Michael D. Stack, of Boulder, Colo., his children with Cheryl Brown (née Lusht); and his daughter Jennifer Stack (Jordan) of Johnson City, his child with Sandra Clark (née Nielsen); his siblings, Don Stack of Harrisburg, Penna., Ed Stack (Joy) of Littleton, Colo., Mary Stack of Lummi Island, Wash., Chris Stack (Kathy) of Endwell and Holly Stack (David Rossi) of Santa Barbara, Calif.; six nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren, Finn Stack, Wyatt Stack, Odessa Stack, and Hazel Scullin. Raised in Endicott, he graduated from U-E high school in 1964. After traveling to Australia, he attended Syracuse University then spent several years in California. Upon his return to Broome County, he worked at Rums Tavern and later was the general manager at the Owego Treadway Inn. His great passions were crossword puzzles and MSNBC. Please honor his memory by making sure you vote. He is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Donald E. Stack and Mrs. Robin Stack. The service will be private.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
