Michael C. Beckwith Jr
Greene - Michael C. Beckwith Jr, 51, of Greene, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Michael C. Beckwith Sr. and sister, Angel M. Beckwith. Michael is survived by his children, Monica Beckwith, Tylor Beckwith, Tiffany Beckwith, Katie Hendrickson; mother and stepfather, Brenda (Youngs) and Lawrence M. Kisner; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Bryan D. Kisner, Lawrence W. Kisner, John Beckwith, Joe Beckwith; sister, Tabitha L. Holiday and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Michael enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tiffany Chidester at 1929 Parker Hollow Rd. Unadilla, NY 13849 for unexpected expenses. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Greene - Michael C. Beckwith Jr, 51, of Greene, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Michael C. Beckwith Sr. and sister, Angel M. Beckwith. Michael is survived by his children, Monica Beckwith, Tylor Beckwith, Tiffany Beckwith, Katie Hendrickson; mother and stepfather, Brenda (Youngs) and Lawrence M. Kisner; 5 grandchildren; brothers, Bryan D. Kisner, Lawrence W. Kisner, John Beckwith, Joe Beckwith; sister, Tabitha L. Holiday and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Michael enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends. He lived his life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Tiffany Chidester at 1929 Parker Hollow Rd. Unadilla, NY 13849 for unexpected expenses. Private services are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.