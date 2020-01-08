|
Michael C. "Mike" Eynon
Newark Valley - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael Eynon (Mike) announces his sudden passing Monday, January 6th, 2020 at the age of 57. He is survived by his mother Karen Lester (Jerry Lester), loving fiancé Katrina Macinski and her son Brayden, father Charles Eynon (Janet Eynon), his brothers William Eynon (Carrie Eynon) and David Eynon (Carrie Eynon). Mike will also be sadly missed and fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 from 1-4 PM with a Celebration of Life ceremony immediately following at Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main Street Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020