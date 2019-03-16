|
Michael D. Clark
Endicott - Michael D. Clark, 76, of Endicott, NY, died Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Binghamton, NY. He is survived by the love of his life whom he loved with all of his body and soul, Laura C. Horton-Clark. They were married September 12, 1981.
Born October 27, 1942 in Endicott, NY, he was the son of the late Harold and Mary Louise Foster Clark.
Michael was a 1960 graduate of Union Endicott High School and worked as a computer programmer at Cornell University and Corning Glass in Massachusetts. He retired after 20 years as a IT coordinator for United Health Services.
Michael was a member of the West Endicott & West Corners Volunteer Fire Companies, local archery clubs and a participant in the Empire State Games for archery.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed trivia, camping, quilting and target archery. He supported his local library, was kind to others and was very proud of his Welsh heritage and the Price & Foster clans family history and ancestry.
He loved each of his children equally and was very proud of their accomplishments. He tried very hard to be a part all of his children and grandchildren's lives. He was a prankster and had an uncanny ability to weave any story with jokes.
He is also survived by five children: Michael K. Clark of Henrietta, NY, Valerie Wolstencroft & husband Dan of Flagstaff, AZ, Christopher Clark of Cape Coral, FL, Jennifer McGrath & husband Justin of Scotia, NY and Daniel Clark of Plano, TX; three grandchildren: Joshua Shaw, Dylan Wolstencroft and Morgan Argabrite & husband Julian; two sisters: Roslyn Ream & husband John of Dover , PA and Jo Ann Clark Sampson of Union Dale, PA and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be held Sunday at 1:00 pm from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, PA. Interment will follow at Lyon Street Cemetery, Union Dale, PA.
Friends may call Sunday from 12-1 at the funeral home.
To share condolences and photos with Michael's family visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Michael's name to your local library or fire department.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 16, 2019