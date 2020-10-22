Michael D. Curley



Formerly of Binghamton - Michael Dennis Curley passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his wife and loved ones on October 5th, 2020. Michael was 81 years of age at the time of his death.



Michael was born in Binghamton, NY, the first of five children to his loving parents Leo and Jane Curley. Michael leaves behind four younger siblings, brother Thomas Curley and his wife Betty Curley of Binghamton, NY; brother George Curley and his wife Michele Curley of Binghamton, NY; sister Diane Curley of Binghamton, NY; and his youngest sister, Mary Ellen Curley of Binghamton, NY; along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Although Michael lived away from his hometown of Binghamton, he remained closely tied to his family, friends and heritage.



Michael had a long and impactful career in academia. He earned his PhD in Economics and Finance from the University of Kentucky in the fall of 1969, followed by the acceptance of his first teaching position at North Dakota State University in the spring of 1969. During his lengthy academic career he taught at North Dakota State University, Georgia State University (sabbatical 1978), Kennesaw State University , and Mercer University and served as the department chair of Business Administration & Economics at North Dakota State University and the department chair of the Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State University. He retired from full-time teaching in 2005 and taught part-time at Mercer University for two years.



Michael was loved by all who met him. His kind, caring demeanor and quiet humor was something that set Michael apart from others. People sought his opinions and guidance as he was trustworthy and respectful, always wanting the best for others.



He was also a consistent participant running in the annual Peachtree Road Race marathon in Atlanta, GA and was an avid hiker that enjoyed walking the various forest and mountain trails available in the surrounding Atlanta area.



Michael had an indescribable impact on his family. He was married to his wife, Marcia, for 57 years, and had two daughters, Tracey and Heather. To his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, he was known lovingly as "Pop."



There is a piece of all of our hearts that left this world with Michael. He will always be loved and remembered in all we do moving forward, and we hope to make him proud.



A Memorial Mass will be offered in Binghamton at the convenience of the family.









