Michael Duke
Johnson City - MICHAEL DUKE, of Johnson City, NY, age 87, was called to Eternal rest on October 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his father Michael Duke, his mother and stepfather Anna Korba Duke Makein and Max Makein, his brother Paul Duke, and his daughter Dr. Mary Ann Duke. Michael is survived by his devoted and beloved wife Mary (Gabak). They shared an amazing bond for 67 years of marriage. Michael loved and nurtured his cherished children: daughter Diane and son-in-law Dr. Bill Marusich, daughter Elaine Duke, and son Michael James Duke, all of Johnson City, NY. Pop's pride and joy were his grandchildren: Will Marusich, Dr. James Marusich and wife Vanessa, Natalie Mihelc and husband Kevin; Erik, Katrina, and Claire Holmvik and Isabelle Duke. He absolutely adored his great-grandchildren Jonathan, Daniel, Emmie, Melanie, and Ryan Marusich, Aubrey and Jolie Mihelc. Michael is survived by his brother, Frank Makein, and brother-in-law James Gabak and wife Anna.
Michael was President of the Binghamton High School Class of 1951 and attended Union College. Michael honorably served in the US Navy on the USS Des Moines during the Korean War. He was employed by IBM Endicott for 31 years until his retirement in 1991. As a lifetime member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Binghamton, NY, he sang joyfully in the choir with his beautiful bass voice for 70 years. He served as a Church Treasurer, Parish Council Trustee, Sunday School teacher and pirohi pincher. He was a member of the church Building Renovation Committee in the early 60s and the church Atrium Building Committee in the early 90s. He enjoyed singing with the Boldireff Male Chorus for several years. Expressing his great love of music, Michael and his son preserved and digitized hundreds of Carpatho-Rusyn liturgical music pieces and created a website, www.saintmichaels.info
(click About), so that the music can be enjoyed by future generations. Michael had a deep love for his family and fond memories of his childhood upbringing in Berwick, PA. He set an example of faith, love, hard work, integrity and embraced time-honored traditions.
His family and friends will mourn his passing, but his incredible legacy will continue to bless us with precious memories, laughter, and song. +Eternal Memory Michael, +Vicnaja Pamjat. Sleep in heavenly peace, dearest Dad.
Because of the pandemic a private funeral service was conducted by the Very Reverend Protopresbyter James Dutko at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY. Interment was at the parish cemetery. Please consider a donation to St. Michael's Church or a charity of your choice
. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the Lourdes ICU for their compassionate care.
Kindly share your reflections of Michael on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
. Arrangements were made by Chopyak-Scheider funeral home with special thanks to Bill and Nikki Scheider.