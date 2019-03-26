Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main Street
Vestal, NY
Endwell - Michael Earl Tait Sr., 71, of Endwell passed peacefully from earth to heaven at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on March 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents DeElbert J. and Sarah M. Tait. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of being together for 40 yrs , one son and daughter in law Michael and Kim Tait ; one daughter and son in law Michelle and Keven Hoover ; four grandchildren Laura (Alex) , Michael, and Sarah Tait and Myranda Gove; two great grandchildren Brittain Bennett and Addison Mushalla; two sisters Darlene Salata and Maureen Tait ; one brother and sister in law Graham and Diana Tait ; and four nieces Kara Brandon , Tonia Gregoire , Jessica and Michael Lohin and Allison and Justin Reese . He is an Eagle Scout. The family would like to thank the providers and staff at Broome Oncology, Lourdes Hospice, and the One West Unit at Lourdes Hospital for their compassionate care. The family will receive friends on Friday March 29 from 3-4 pm, followed by a funeral mass 4-5 pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Church 801 Main Street Vestal NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Road, Vestal, NY 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
