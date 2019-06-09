|
Michael F. Curry
Binghamton - Lt. Colonel Michael Francis Patrick Curry, born March 2, 1948, died June 6, 2019. Predeceased by parents, Patrick and Kathryn Curry; sister, Patricia Curry Wilson; aunt, Margaret Curry. Survived by, son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Michael and Jacquelyn; daughter and fiance, Marissa Lynne and Bob; grandchildren, Dylen, Riley, Evan, and Aubrey; niece and great nephew, Elizabeth and Ryan Corry; close friend, Suzie. Michael graduated from Catholic Central High School, class of 1966. He attended the Seminary. He was the first male graduate of Binghamton General Hospital Nursing School. He received his BSN at Alfred State University - Sigma Theta Tau. He was a Retired Lt. Colonel - Army Nurse Corps, United States Army Reserves after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites. He was the Past President of Military Officers Association of the Southern Tier. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was active in the AOH and American Legion 1645. Hobbies included, golf, gardening, and running. He loved his pets, C.C., Blondie 1 and 2, Murphy, Mother, Brother and Spirit. Michael was a devoted Roman Catholic Democrat. He was very involved in the Catholic Church. He was Eucharist Minister, Lector, RCIA Teacher, Pastoral Care, started the Parish Nurse Ministry, and was a mass server daily. Michael was a loving and dedicated father/father-in-law, grandfather (Baba), uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family would especially like to thank the caregivers who gave their time and love to Michael for the past few years, Delores and Mike, Kim, Jessica and Sam. Without you all, he would not have been able to stay in his home that he cherished so much. My life was given to me by my God whom I adored and loved. All I did was to honor and praise Him. He gave me my gifts to accomplish anything I did in my life. I did not do these things. I hope I was a good instrument so others could see Christ through me. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Court Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Spring Forest Cemetery, Binghamton. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Mike's memory may be made to St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 37 Fayette St., Binghamton, NY 13901; The Carmelites; Seton Catholic Central High School, 70 Seminary Ave., Binghamton, NY 13905; , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
