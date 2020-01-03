Services
1949 - 2020
Kirkwood -

Michael F. Colsten Sr. Born January 18, 1949 in Binghamton, NY went to sleep with Jesus on Friday morning January 3rd at his home in the town of Kirkwood, NY. He was surrounded by his wife who never left his side, and all his children. He passed peacefully while songs of hymns and prayers were sung. Mike lived all his life in Kirkwood NY, although he loved traveling with his wife who he fell in love with at the age of 15 and was happily married to for 51 years. Mike retired from Don's Automotive Mall after 44 years of service as the General Manager. In the community, he is known for his 51 years of racing dirt modifies as the number 51. His racing career was notable and he is recognized in three racing hall of fames. He was a Sunday School teacher, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He saw the inner good and value of people, his gift was to encourage them to live in that value. Mike was predeceased by his father Francis William Colsten and mother Pauline (Mathewson) Raish. He is survived by; his wife Lea (Dirig) Colsten, and children Jerry, Jenny (Mark) Mickey, Jason (Karen), Julie (Nate), Joey (Adrienne) and sister Bonnie Beagell (Don), brother Steve Colsten (Pam), 14 grandchildren, and one great grandson. A Viewing will be held at THOMAS J SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, Monday January 6th from 3pm-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday January 7th at 9:30am at St. Mary of the Assumption, 37 Fayette St. Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Jesus Film Project PO Box 628222 Orlando Fl. 32862 or Food for the Poor 6401 Lyons Rd PO Box 979004 Coconut Creek, FL 33097.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
Download Now