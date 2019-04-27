|
Michael G. Esposito
Vestal - Michael G. Esposito passed away peacefully on the 20th of April 2019. He spent his last days surrounded by love, music and his family. This includes the amazing staff at Elderwood in Waverly, especially the 4th floor team. They always made the place feel like home and treated Mike with love and kindness. We will always have a place in our hearts and prayers for them. We also give sincere thanks to Dr. Khalid Sethi and his staff as well as the team on NT2 at WMH. They exemplify compassion, skill and dedication to providing excellent care.
Michael was born in Binghamton, NY to parents Aldo (Skeeter) and Phyllis Esposito. As a young man Michael served in the US Army where he discovered his talent of foreign languages. In addition to his native English, Michael spoke flawless Russian as well as Italian, Spanish, German and French. Following his service in the Army, Mike met his wife Barbara. They married in 1973 and moved to Vestal where they spent 40+ years raising their family. Mike retired from the US Postal Service after 35 dedicated years. He was known for his friendly demeanor and concern for each patron. Mike enjoyed retirement and took up the game of golf. He never rested as long as his swing needed perfecting. His life-long passion, however, was music. He played guitar, banjo and harmonica as well as singing with his wife Barb. He shared his talents, knowledge and love of music with his whole family. Mike's joy in singing barbershop music spanned decades. He sang bass with award winning groups all over the country. Mike was a proud member of the Southerntiersmen Barbershop Chorus. These men and their families are truly a brotherhood and have demonstrated their love and support to Mike and his family continuously over many years.
Michael's love for family is his greatest legacy. He is predeceased by both of his parents and three infant children, Mara, Loretta and Samuel Esposito. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Brunner) Esposito, and their five children: Douglas Esposito, Nicole (Esposito) Ross- husband Kenneth, Michael Esposito- wife Lucia, Daniel Esposito- wife Heather, and Joel Esposito- wife Becky. He is also survived by one brother, Joseph Esposito and his beloved sister, Sandra (Esposito) Stanton-husband David. Michael was also blessed to be "Gramps" to eight grandchildren who loved him dearly: Austin, Zoe, Evan, Samuel, Elias, Lilian, Dominic and Ellie. He will forever be loved and missed. A private burial was held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park with military honors. A memorial service will be announced by the family at a future date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019