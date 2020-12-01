Michael G. FontanaChenango Bridge - Michael G. Fontana, 76, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his son Michael G. Fontana, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Bernadette Fontana. He is also survived by his son & daughter-in-law Christopher & Maria Fontana, son & daughter-in-law David and Erin Fontana and daughter & son-in-law Barbara & Jeffrey Bennett; 14 grandchildren; sister Maria Block and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Michael was a tax auditor for the State of California and retired after 35 years of service. He enjoyed volunteering for many local organizations including the Office for the Aging, the Broome County Library where he assisted many people with their taxes and each day he would make phone calls to check on individuals for Good Morning Broome through Catholic Charities. He was an avid Yankee fan who enjoyed traveling, cruises, good food and most of all spending time with his family who will dearly miss him.The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 5, 2020, 9:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1049 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY with the burial following at Calvary Cemetery.