|
|
Michael J. Feerick
Binghamton - Michael Joseph Feerick joins his Father David Joseph Feerick, his mother Geraldine Mary Feerick and his brother Brian Patrick Feerick in heaven on March 20th 2019. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Ashley Salisbury with Travis Sager and two beautiful grandchildren Karlyn Marie and Kashus Michael Sager a son Anthony Demarco and an adopted son Kevin Salisbury. Brothers Joseph (Debbie) Feerick, William (Diane) Feerick and a sister Geraldine (Michael) Feerick Saldutti. Michael was loved by several nieces and nephews Darrin, Marlene, Cheryl, his god son Michael, Brian, Heather, Kelly, Alicia and his extended family, Tina, Alison, Nicole and Ryan. Michael was a very special person, so smart and unique. He had a style all his own. He lived a very eventful life. He was an honorably discharged Vet from the U.S Navy. He was a great painter and avid pool player. Some might even say a pool shark. He was a strong stubborn courageous man who overcame so much in his life. Despite all of his obstacles he never let them get in his way because as he would say "c'est la vie". Michael will be missed dearly. It's not good bye but Chow for now.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019