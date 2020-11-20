Michael J. HovancikEndwell - Michael J. Hovancik, 90, of Endwell, (formerly Johnson City), devoted husband, loving father, faithful friend and devout catholic, passed away November 18, 2020.Born and raised in Binghamton's First Ward, Mike was filled with the love of family, faith, and a very strong work ethic. Mike married the love of his life, Marion Ward, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage, before her passing in 2013.Mike was employed and managed Belknap Lumber for many years. His work family was very important to him, he was proud to be awarded "Lumberman of the Year".Mike was a member of Church of the Holy Trinity for all of his life. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus and served as a board member to the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint sewage plant. His pastimes included trout fishing, traveling with family and his catholic faith.He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Mary, brother Thomas, sister Margaret, wife Marion, daughter Susan. Survived by daughters Theresa Blabac (Jim Ryder), Donna Marusich (Steve), his favorite, Carolyn Hatala (Jeff) and son Michael. Grandchildren, Eric (Elissa), Jennifer, Lauren (Sam), Michael, Steven, Adam and Benjamin. Great grandchildren, Alex, Addison and Annabelle.The family extends special heartfelt thanks to the aides, nurses and staff on the skilled nursing floor at Good Shepherd Village. You helped us stay in contact with our father through FaceTime and numerous phone calls during this lockdown period.There will be a private funeral mass at Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect Street, Binghamton, NY, 13905, on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation, in Mike's memory, to the Church of the Holy Trinity.Mike was a man of integrity, loved by all, a gentle giant and a champion of family; he would do anything for anyone. Well done, good and faithful servant. Let the heavenly party begin!Arrangements are by the JF Rice Funeral Home 150 Main Street Johnson City New York.