Michael J. Jarrett
Tucson, AZ - Michael J. Jarrett 68 of Tucson Arizona formerly of Apalachin NY died July 25, 2020 after declining health in the last several months. Mike was predeceased by his wife Bernice, parents Margaret (Marge) and Fred Jarrett, sister Mary Dollinger, niece Margaret (Margie) Karpel Mills and his brother-in-law Louis Roma. He is survived by his sisters Jane Roma of Grapevine Texas, Margaret and Tom Karpel Apalachin NY brother Fred and Becky Jarrett of Vestal NY, brother-in-law Michael Dollinger Salisbury MD and good friends Brian and Jennyvi Dizon-Simpson of New York NY. Plus many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mike served in the United States Air Force for 15 years. He played in the US Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps traveling all over the world. He was stationed in Iceland, Spain, Thailand, California, Plattsburgh NY and finally Tucson AZ where he made his permanent home with Bernice. They enjoyed taking care of their home, tending to their flowers, lawn and their beloved cats. Mike started his second career at Intuit as a Turbo Tax specialist. Mike will be missed by his family and friends. If you are so inclined a donation to Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 7585517 Topeka KS 66675 or 877-832-6997 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.com
in Mike's name would be greatly appreciated. There will be a memorial service at a later date.