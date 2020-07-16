Or Copy this URL to Share

Vestal - Michael passed away peacefully on July 12th, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, John and Sally Marayati, and sister Sharon Ardolino. He is survived by his sister, Linda Stark and her husband Donald, nephews and nieces, Brian (Sarah) Ardolino, Danielle Ardolino, Evan, Justin, and Leah Stark, great nephew Bennett Ardolino, and lifelong friends Mike, Al, and Steve.



He lived most of his life in Brooklyn and worked nearly 20 years on the Commodity Exchange and COMEX in NYC. He moved to Binghamton in 1999 where he made many friends.



Michael's love of history made him an excellent conversationalist and a dedicated coin collector. He will be fondly remembered as a piano player, animal lover and Rangers fan.



Michael's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to his caregivers at Willow Point Nursing Home: Ashley Hammond, Jessica, Sarah, his nurses, CNA's and all employees who touched his life and helped with Saturday lunches with the "gang". We will be forever grateful for their unwavering dedication and support.



The family will receive friends at the Hopler and Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton, on Saturday, August 1st from 2-4pm. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm. Please make a donation to the Activities fund at Willow Point Nursing Home in his memory.







