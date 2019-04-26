Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Riese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Riese

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Riese Obituary
Michael J. Riese

formerly of Vestal - Michael J. Riese passed away on April 12, 2019, his 69th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, James B. and Mary F. Riese, his brother Paul, nephew Aaron, and great-niece Amelia. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Daryl) Lautermilch and Jamie (Charlie) Smith, and their mother Linda Riese. He is also survived by his sister Midge (Joe) Nirchi, brothers Andrew (Nadine) and John (Diane) Riese. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Melanie Riese, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Mike was employed by various law enforcement agencies. At Mike's request there were no services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.