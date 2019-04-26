|
Michael J. Riese
formerly of Vestal - Michael J. Riese passed away on April 12, 2019, his 69th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, James B. and Mary F. Riese, his brother Paul, nephew Aaron, and great-niece Amelia. He is survived by his daughters, Kim (Daryl) Lautermilch and Jamie (Charlie) Smith, and their mother Linda Riese. He is also survived by his sister Midge (Joe) Nirchi, brothers Andrew (Nadine) and John (Diane) Riese. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, Melanie Riese, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Mike was employed by various law enforcement agencies. At Mike's request there were no services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2019