The Rev. Michael J. Shank

The Rev. Michael J. Shank Obituary
The Rev. Michael J. Shank

Sidney - The Rev. Michael Joseph Shank, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1940 in Abington, PA, son of the late Dr. Charles A. Shank and Mildred Bowerman Shank. Michael graduated from St. Charles School of Divinity in PA. He received his Masters degree from Washington and Lee University in Lexington VA where he also ran track.

Fr. Mike served as Holmsburg Prison Chaplin in Philadelphia, PA and later as a priest in Belmar, NJ and Waterford, NY.

In 1999 he moved to Sidney, NY and served St. Paul's Church, Sidney and Christ Church in Gilbertsville.

After a short retirement, Fr. Mike was asked to be the priest for St. Mary's in Downsville and St. Margaret's Church in Margaretville and served them for 14 years.

On August 5, 2000 he was married to Carol Waverly, sharing 19 years of marriage.

He is survived by: his wife - Carol Waverly-Shank

Son - Christopher Shank and 3 grandchildren,

As well as step-son, Anthony Culver, Step-daughter, Renee Waverly-Jeffries, Son-in-law, Thomas Jeffries

Nephew, Ty Chudeusz, Niece, Sue (Robert) Ziedman, Grand nephew, Conor Ziedman.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: Wife, Harriet Shank, Sisters, Jerry Conrad and Florence Ewalt.

Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 240 Main St. Unadilla, NY 13849. A Funeral Mass will be begin at 11:00 am with Bishop William Love officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sidney.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Danielle House; 160 Riverside Dr. Binghamton, NY 13905 www.daniellehouse.org, Helios Care; 297 River St. Service Road Oneonta, NY 13820 www.helioscare.org or Mercy House of Southern Tier; 212 North McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760 www.mercyhousesoutherntier.com

Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Remember
