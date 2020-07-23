Michael J. Sipe
Johnson City - Michael J. Sipe, 47, of Oakdale Rd., Johnson City, NY, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born July 19, 1972 in Cortland, a son of Jesse Sipe and Cynthia Bosworth.
Mike was employed as a production supervisor at Bates Troy for several years.
He loved riding his motorcycles, a good cigar, snowboarding, and playing the guitar. He became a black belt and won championships internationally and was very close to qualifying for the US Olympic Team. Mike had a deep love for children and was very gifted in teaching and training them.
Mike had a strong will and had the ability to overcome many obstacles in his life, in large part due to his belief and love for God. He loved the people in his life and never took them or life for granted.
Surviving is his father, Jesse Sipe of Staatsburg; a brother, David (Carrie) Sipe of Homer; his 'adopted' family, Randy Jay and Jo Widrick of Binghamton and their children, Bethany and John (Rachel) Widrick; his grandmother, Connie Bosworth; aunts, Linda Spencer; Susan (David) Bosworth-Quinlan and Sandra Anderson; cousins, Jason Bosworth, Brenna (Jerry) Brown, Eric Anderson, Casey Quinlan. Mike also had a special bond and a very deep love for his nieces and nephews, Emily Sipe, and Benjamin, Brooklyn and Judah Widrick.
Mike was predeceased by his mother, Cynthia Bosworth Abbot in 2017.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery, State Route 281, Homer, with Pastor Henry Ausby officiating.
Calling hours will be held on Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Barber Funeral Home, 5016 US Route 11, Homer. All NYS guidelines regarding capacity and social distancing will be followed. Face coverings are required.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Sipe's name may be directed to the charity of one's choice
